Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show is recasting its most interesting actor

Say goodbye to Adar

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Adar as seen from the side looking out at something, with torches and soldiers standing in the background past him Image: Prime Video

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is filming its second season now, and there are plenty of additions to the show’s already massive cast. The announcements came via the show’s Twitter account on Thursday, which revealed six cast members playing new characters and a new actor who will be taking over one the show’s most interesting characters and performances.

Adar, one of Rings of Power’s seeming antagonists and the leader of its biggest band of orcs, will no longer be played by Joseph Mawle. Mawle provided one of the best performance in the show’s first season, balancing a bit of sympathy for the orcs and plenty of menace to a relatively small part. The role will now be taken over by Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders). No reason was given for the recasting.

Along with the change, Amazon is also adding Gabirel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen “Zates” Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Nia Towle (Persuasion), and Nicholas Woodeson (Paddington 2) to the cast, as well as Amelia Kenworthy, making her television debut. Unfortunately, there haven’t been any hints about who any of these new cast members will be playing.

There’s no word yet on when the series’ second season will debut, though it doesn’t look like it will be right around the corner since it just began filming.

