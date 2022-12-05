You could call this Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer ‘Monsters & Jokes’

It’s been almost six months since we got our first look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the forthcoming action-adventure movie based on perhaps the most famous tabletop role-playing game in the world. It’s something of a cinematic reboot for D&D, one that embraces a jocular and freewheeling spirit as actual-play shows and podcasts like Critical Role have set a new range of expectations for what the game can be.

At Brazil’s CCXP convention, fans got a small behind-the-scenes peek at Honor Among Thieves in the form of a new trailer that also showed off the movie’s practical effects team at work. While the trailer is full of computer-generated magic and monsters, there appears to be a surprising number of practical creatures in the movie as well, which is both a lot of fun to see on-screen and a better experience for the actors cracking wise — it’s far easier to make jokes about a puppet you can see than a tennis ball on a stick, you know?

Oh did we mention there are jokes in this movie? Because there are a lot in this trailer.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will premiere in theaters on March 31, 2023.