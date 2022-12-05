 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets March 2023 release date

Fallen Order sequel will let you dress Cal Kestis as Luke, Han, or Obi-Wan

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Cal Kestis and BD-1 from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s teaser trailer Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Respawn Entertainment’s sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is just a few months away. According to the Steam listing for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis’ next adventure will arrive on March 16, 2023.

Publisher Electronic Arts and Respawn haven’t formally communicated the game’s release date elsewhere — and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Steam listing has since been updated to remove those details — but EA said in November that it planned to release a “major IP” game in its fiscal fourth quarter, which runs Jan. 1 to March 31, 2023. Polygon has reached out to EA for confirmation on Jedi: Survivor’s release date.

The game’s Steam listing shows a few new cosmetics for Jedi Knight Cal Kestis and his droid pal BD-1, digital bonuses that are tied to pre-orders of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s deluxe and standard editions. The deluxe edition will let players dress Cal up in outfits inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, with character-appropriate weapons: DL-44 blaster and lightsaber, respectively. BD-1 also gets cosmetic options to make him look like an Endor soldier or like R2-D2. Pre-orders for the standard edition are Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired, giving Cal a hermit outfit and hermit lightsaber.

A graphic for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition pre-order bonuses, which includes a Han Solo-inspired “Scoundrel” cosmetic for Cal Kestis, an Endor-inspired skin for BD-1, and the DL-44 blaster set, as well as a Luke Skywalker-inspired “Rebel Hero” cosmetic for Cal and an R2-D2-inspired skin for BD-1. Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
A graphic for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stanard edition pre-order bonuses, which includes an Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Hermit” cosmetic for Cal Kestis, a Hermit lightsaber set and the combustion blaster set. Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Respawn’s sequel is set five years after the events of 2019’s Fallen Order, and, according to its Steam description, “follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?” That journey will send Cal to new planets in the Star Wars galaxy, giving him “additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles” to battle the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X next year.

