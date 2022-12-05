 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blade’s crush on Captain Marvel in Midnight Suns is just adorable

Plus Captain America acting like a third wheel, as usual

By Owen S. Good
Scene from Marvel’s Midnight Suns where Blade and Captain Marvel are seated on a couch discussing the latest title for Blade’s book club
Don’t try that thing where you yawn and end up with your arm behind her, Eric.
Image: Firaxis Games/2K Games via YouTube

Marvel fans enjoying Marvel’s Midnight Suns are having a lot of schoolyard fun, having discovered a dialogue option in the game that makes it super clear that vampire-hunter Blade has the hots for Captain Marvel, Earth’s mightiest hero.

This might cause a few role-playing problems for the player character. Part of Midnight Suns’ charm is “bonding” with favorite characters — aka socializing with them at the hero hideout after a big mission. Bonding goes through several levels, each conferring performance benefits when you’re out in the field.

So if you have eyes for Carol Danvers, just know that Blade is none-too-subtly signaling he does too. The dialogue tree in question pops up about a third of the way through the game’s story.

[Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.]

The conversation in question comes after a main story mission in which Captain Marvel thwarts Dr. Faustus by absorbing all the energy from his doomsday bomb. That deffo caught Blade’s attention, and he’s doing a bad job of hiding it just how smitten he is.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launched right before the weekend, so a lot of fans are just getting to the good stuff, making social media a very droll place.

Our Merry Marvel Marching Society has a lot more going on back at The Abbey. Did you know Blade runs a book club? Captain Marvel’s in it, too. She sits next to him on the couch while they make this month’s next selection — but don’t get any ideas about that, Eric.

Steve! Bruh! What are you doing?!

So, will Captain Marvel come around? Or is Blade getting friendzoned? Well, we hear Carol herself might have her sights set on another hunka-hunka burnin’ vengeance.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

