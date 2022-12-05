 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite follow-up confirms shirtless, cloned Robert Pattinson

His sci-fi movie Mickey 17 is planned for release in March 2024

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed today that Snowpiercer and The Host writer-director Bong Joon-ho is currently shooting his follow-up to his Best Picture-winning 2019 class satire Parasite. The film, a science fiction story called Mickey 17, will star Robert Pattinson in the title role. No summary of the movie’s plot was immediately available, but Warner Bros. reports that Bong wrote the script as an adaptation of the 2022 book Mickey 7, by Edward Ashton. Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo will co-star, alongside Nope’s Steven Yeun, Hereditary star Toni Collette, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Naomi Ackie.

Mickey 7 centers on a cloned worker, called an “Expendable,” who becomes aware through multiple iterations of his life that he’s being sent on a series of highly dangerous missions because he’s easily replaceable. After one of these missions, he returns to discover that his replacement, Mickey 8, has already reported for duty. It’s a scenario that may immediately bring previous movies to mind for sci-fi fans — Duncan Jones’ Moon and Joseph Kosinski’s Oblivion both feature “disposable” space workers learning unpleasant truths about their mission and their situation.

Bong is likely to have his own strong spin on this material, given his habit of putting his own life and work into movies like Parasite. (Look, he’s already added 10 whole-ass Mickeys to the equation.) Ashton’s scenario seems particularly well suited to a writer-director who’s consistently made movies about class and income inequity, society’s lower classes and outcasts, and the struggle to find justice and recognition in an imbalanced society. The idea of a worker created to serve more privileged people, and die for them in the process, seems right up his alley. We’ll have to wait more than a year to see what his version of the story looks like, though. Mickey 17 is slated for worldwide release on March 29, 2024.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Riot’s League of Legends fighting game has a very deep tag system

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s secret weapon is this dumb flamingo named Flamigo

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Why it’s worth checking out the Crater, God of War Ragnarök’s biggest area

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Workers at Microsoft-owned ZeniMax Media voting to unionize 300 QA staff positions

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Filed under:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Team Star rematch guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon