Your Name director’s next movie hits US theaters in April

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Suzume, the latest fantasy adventure anime from Your Name and Weathering With You director Makoto Shinkai, will be released in US and UK theaters on April 14. The film, which opened in Japan on Nov. 11, sold 1.33 million tickets and earned 1.88 billion yen (USD $13.49 million) in its first three days in theaters.

The coming-of-age film follows the story of the eponymous Suzume, a 17-year-old girl living in the quiet rural town of Kyushu who meets Souta, a mysterious wanderer searching for a mystical door to another world. When Souta is magically transformed into a chair while attempting to close one of the doors, he and Suzume must work together as they travel across Japan, closing each door they find along the way in order to avert catastrophe.

While not confirmed, it’s heavily implied from the trailer that Suzume takes place in the same universe as Your Name and Weathering With You. We’ll have to wait until the film comes out in theaters to see if that theory bears out, but from the looks of its new trailer, Suzume is shaping up to be yet another critical and commercial success for Shinkai.

