Overwatch 2’s season 2 battle pass goes live: here’s what’s in it

Overwatch 2’s second season of content is live, bringing new tank hero Ramattra and new Escort map Shambali to Blizzard’s free-to-play hero shooter. Season 2 of Overwatch 2 also brings with it a new battle pass, with — just like season 1 — 80 tiers of unlockable goodies for players who pay for the premium version of the pass.
Season 2’s premium battle pass includes instant access to Ramattra — players leveling up through the free version of the pass will unlock him at level 45 — and the requisite 20% XP boost for the full season. The pass also includes epic and legendary-tier skins for characters like Soldier: 76, Symmetra, Ana, Echo, Tracer, and Ramattra. The ultimate unlock is Junker Queen’s Zeus mythic skin at tier 80.
Not included as part of the pass, much to the chagrin of Overwatch 2 players, is any of the game’s premium currency, Overwatch Coins. With the exception of Ramattra being available earlier to players of the free tier, Overwatch 2’s season 2 battle pass closely resembles the structure of season 1’s pass. It’s full of sprays, player icons, voice lines, emotes, highlight intros, weapon charms, and name cards, but players will have to complete weekly challenges if they want to earn coins to spend in Blizzard’s in-game shop.
Season 2’s Greek god theme is spread throughout the pass, but many of the cosmetics feel like holdovers from the Cyberpunk-themed season 1: Echo’s Daft Punk-esque Dance Machine skin and Symmetra’s Matrix-inspired Cobra Queen cosmetics would’ve fit right in there. Soldier’s Bug Hero skin is just another great Super Sentai reference, an homage to Kamen Rider.
Here’s a rundown of everything included in Overwatch 2’s season 2 battle pass. The season 2 premium battle pass costs $9.99, or 1,000 Overwatch Coins.
Overwatch 2 season 2 battle pass unlocks
Tiers 1-10
- Ramattra, Soldier: 76 Bug Hero legendary skin, Cerberus epic weapon charm
- Cerberus player icon
- Trident name card
- Wrecking Ball “How high” voice line
- Widowmaker Graceful Stroll emote
- Widowmaker Poised victory pose
- Soldier: 76 Bug Hero spray
- Hanzo Unleashed highlight intro
- Ana “Call me cyclops” voice line
- Symmetra Cobra Queen epic skin
Tiers 11-20
- Botanist player icon
- Bug Hero name card
- Junkrat Gotcha highlight into
- Tactical Kick spray
- Lyre weapon charm
- God of the Sea spray
- Reaper Locked and Loaded victory pose
- Moira “Divine fire” voice line
- Bug Hero player icon
- Ramattra Poseidon legendary skin
Tiers 21-30
- Queen Cobra player icon
- Symmetra Bullet Barrier spray
- Pegasus souvenir
- Torbjorn Casual victory pose
- Junker Queen “Smited or smitten” voice line
- Sigma Stepping Stones emote
- Tracer Extra! spray
- Dance Machine name card
- Sombra “Midas touch” voice line
- Ana Botanist legendary skin
Tiers 31-40
- Dance Machine player icon
- Pharah Hades spray
- Doomfist Knuckles highlight intro
- Kiriko “Make like Odysseus” voice line
- Soldier: 76 Salute victory pose
- Ana Botanist spray
- Trident weapon charm
- Zeus name card
- Orisa “Scales and the sword” voice line
- Echo Dance Machine skin
Tiers 41-50
- Street Urchin player icon
- Camellia souvenir
- Symmetra Queen Cobra spray
- Cassidy Quick Break victory pose
- Ramattra, Salt weapon charm
- Junkrat “Grapes” voice line
- Acropolis name card
- Echo Dance Machine spray
- Sigma “Man who enters Hell” voice line
- Tracer Street Urchin legendary skin
Tiers 51-60
- Junker Queen Goddess of Thunder spray
- Amphora player icon
- Breaking News souvenir
- Soldier: 76 “Shape up” voice line
- Ramattra Trident emote
- Tracer Street Urchin spray
- Botanist name card
- Tracer “Tracer-thon” voice line
- Winston Victory Sign victory pose
- Pharah Hades legendary skin
Tiers 61-70
- Poseidomari player icon
- Ramattra “Justice is cruel” voice line
- Cerberus name card
- Olympus spray
- Baptiste Area Sweep emote
- Echo Groovin’ victory pose
- Kiriko “Push a rock” voice line
- Winged Helm souvenir
- Plutomari player icon
- Ramattra Primordial epic skin
Tiers 71-80
- Pharah Infernal Rockets spray
- Laurel Wreath player icon
- Hanzo “Real life” voice line
- Medusa souvenir
- Gorgon Coin weapon charm
- Ramattra Poseidon spray
- Tracer Newspaper victory pose
- Symmetra Photon Barrier highlight intro
- Queen Cobra name card
- Junker Queen Zeus mythic skin, Shockimari player icon, Zeus spray
