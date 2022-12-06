Overwatch 2 balance patch buffs Doomfist, nerfs Kiriko and Sojourn

Alongside the launch of Overwatch 2’s second season, developer Blizzard Entertainment is rolling out a series of seasonal balance changes hoping to address gameplay issues from the game’s inaugural season. Some oft-requested nerfs and buffs are included in Tuesday’s patch, bringing much-needed boosts to Doomfist and Junker Queen, with decreases in overall power to heroes like Sojourn and Kiriko. Smaller tweaks are now live in Overwatch 2 for heroes like Bastion, Symmetra, Ana, and Mercy — who might just be a bit more capable in battle now.
There’s also a role-wide change for Damage heroes. Previously, all heroes in that category received a movement speed bonus, but as Blizzard points out in its patch notes, “While the additional movement speed was helpful indicator the passive was active, we saw change in speed negatively affecting the ability to aim precisely.” Damage heroes will instead get a reload speed bonus, boosted from 25% to 35%.
As for Doomfist, he’s getting a ton of tweaks designed to “increase his presence as a disruptive brawler-style tank.” A buff to his passive ability “will help him stay in the fight longer, especially when he’s hitting multiple enemies with his abilities,” Blizzard says.
Bastion’s ultimate is getting deadlier, while Kiriko’s is getting less powerful. Sojourn’s railgun is less of a point-and-kill weapon, while Mercy gets a bit more weapon proficiency. Here’s the full list of hero changes that arrived with Tuesday’s patch:
Doomfist
Rocket Punch
- Impact damage range (minimum-maximum) increased from 15-30 to 25-50 damage
- Wall slam damage range (minimum-maximum) reduced from 20-40 to 10-30 damage
- Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration range reduced from 0.5-1 to 0.25-0.75 seconds
- Non-Empowered Rocket Punch now stuns for the minimum 0.25 second duration on wall slam
- Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 to 3 meters
- Minimum time before cancel option becomes available reduced from 0.25 to 0.12 seconds
- Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 seconds
- This has been in since his rework but was not mentioned
Power Block
- Cooldown reduced from 8 to 7 seconds
- Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds
- Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 90 to 80 damage
Meteor Strike
- Now empowers Rocket Punch on landing
- Enemy slow duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds
‘The Best Defense…’ Passive
- Maximum temporary health increased from 150 to 200 health
- Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities increased from 30 to 40 health
Junker Queen
- Torso and head hit volume size increased 12%
Rampage
- Wound duration reduced from 5 to 4.5 seconds
- Ultimate cost reduced by 10%
Commanding Shout
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds
‘Adrenaline’ Passive
- Adrenaline passive healing multiplier increased from 1 to 1.25x damage dealt by wounds
Bastion
Configuration Artillery
- Delay before projectile drops reduced from 1 to 0.6 seconds
- Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250
- No longer deals explosion damage to self
- Minimum delay between placing shots reduced by 20%
Reconfigure
- Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds
Sojourn
Railgun
- Energy delay before draining reduced from 8 to 5 seconds
- Secondary fire damage falloff starting range reduced from 70 to 40 meters
- Secondary fire critical damage multiplier reduced from 2 to 1.5
- Secondary fire damage now scales linearly with energy from 30 to 130 damage (1 energy converts to 1 damage added)
- Primary fire damage per projectile increased from 9 to 10
- Overclock energy charge rate increased by 20%
Symmetra
Photon Projector
- Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20%
- Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from 7 to 10 per second
- Primary fire gains ammo from damaging barriers again
Tracer
Pulse Pistols
- Damage increased from 5 to 6
Ana
Sleep Dart
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds
Kiriko
- Arm hit volumes width reduced 15%
- Added an auto-wall climb hero option
Kitsune Rush
- Ultimate cost increased by 10%
- Movement speed bonus reduced from 50 to 30%
- Cooldown rate reduced from 3 to 2 times faster
Protection Suzu
- Cast time reduced from 0.15 to 0.1 second
Kunai
- Ammo increased from 12 to 15
Swift Step
- Ability input can now be held to activate
Mercy
- Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds
Caduceus Blaster
- Ammo increased from 20 to 25
