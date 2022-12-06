The Witcher’s take on Pokémon Go is coming to a stop

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a mobile, augmented reality adaptation of The Witcher’s RPG franchise akin to Pokémon Go, will be shutting down in about six months, CD Projekt announced on Tuesday. The game ends on June 30, 2023.

Developers at Spokko, the CD Projekt studio making the game, thanked players for the time they spent in the free-to-play game, adding that the worldwide community “defeated over 100 million monsters.”

“We are proud that we were able to create a location-based AR experience that captured what it was like to be a witcher in real life,” the studio added.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be available in the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store until Jan. 31. “From the 1st of February, the game will go through some major changes, leading up to the closing of the game,” Spokko’s team said.

According to an FAQ, that means no new content (monsters, armor, or quests) and players will no longer be able to make in-app purchases with real money. The game’s marketplace will remain active for players to spend any in-game currency they have by June 30.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer launched for iOS and Android devices on July 21, 2021, although it was first revealed with a trailer in August 2020. The shutdown news comes two days after CD Projekt Red announced that support for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game would sunset by the end of 2023.