the illustration depicts a large see-through orb sitting on top of a mountain. a human figure is standing in front of it. within the orb are various devices from entertainment and technology, including game controllers, vr headsets and headphones

The Next 10

We’re celebrating Polygon’s 10th anniversary by looking at the future of the things we cover, with new stories and guest contributions all week

Predicting the future of games is a fool’s errand, but let’s try anyway

By Khee Hoon Chan
Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner draws a futuristic game console

By Jordan Mechner
Marvel has the blueprints to keep its mega-franchise going for 100 years

By Douglas Wolk
Polygon’s editor in chief predicts life in 2032

By Chris Plante
Do a Powerbomb creator Daniel Warren Johnson illustrates the scary future of corporate consolidation

By Daniel Warren Johnson
Microtransactions are coming for your TV shows

By Marie Bergeron
BioShock concept artist Robb Waters designs futuristic VR bodysuits

By Robb Waters
One day, we’ll all play Red Dead just by thinking about it

By Tatsuro Kiuchi
Ikaruga artist Yasushi Suzuki illustrates a game from the future with hints of the past

By Yasushi Suzuki
In 10 years, you’ll make holographic games with your friends on the fly

By Lindsay Jorgensen
The Next 10 main illustration: Myriam Wares

In celebration of Polygon’s 10 year anniversary, we’ve decided to do it up right with a special issue we’re calling The Next 10. But rather than look back, we’re looking forward, deep into the future.

What will gaming and entertainment look like in the year 2023? Don’t just take our word for it. We’ve brought in internationally-renowned artists, visionaries, game designers, and directors to imagine what the future will look like in the stuff we care about.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Fortnite, from Pokémon to scary movies, we’ve got the experts telling us where they think everything is going. We’re just along for the ride.

Start here
