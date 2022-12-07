 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The M3GAN trailer is for all the horror-movie sickos who love to laugh

The people behind Malignant would like to us to start our year right

By Matt Patches
/ new

I have been told by certifiable weirdos that M3GAN, the first movie coming out of a newly formed pact between Jason Blum and James Wan, has got the goods. Based on one whispered report, the latest iteration of the Evil Doll genre is more deranged than it looks. And, frankly, it looks deranged!

The setup to M3GAN is a bit like Steven Spielberg’s A.I.: Get Out’s Allison Williams stars as Gemma, a toy-company roboticist who brings her latest creation, M3GAN, home for her recently orphaned niece. The doll is part play thing, part babysitter, but M3GAN’s protective instincts go full HAL 9000 and, well, all hell breaks loose.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2), M3GAN hopes to defy the Bad January Movies curse to give horror fiends something to chew on through the cold winter by also defying genre convention. Yes, the trailer promises some ridiculous kills in the slasher vein, but there are just as many comedy beats sprinkled throughout. If Malignant is any indication, we should expect something slightly more unhinged than a Child’s Play redux.

M3GAN hits theaters on Jan. 6, 2023.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Twitch streamer merges breastfeeding with ‘hot tub meta’ perfectly

By Ana Diaz
/ new

How to deal with damp stone and aquifers in Dwarf Fortress

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Mario Kart 8’s free update lets you pick your power-ups — or ban them from the race

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The cultural impact of Avatar’s ‘cultural impact’

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Microsoft signs deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo for 10 years

By Oli Welsh
/ new

The Witcher’s take on Pokémon Go is coming to a stop

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon