Shadow and Bone season 2 gets a big tease before its March release

The Grishaverse is back on Netflix

By Petrana Radulovic
alina wields her light powers, trying to prove to someone, while mal stands next to her Image: Netflix

The second season of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone will hit the streaming platform on March 16, 2023. Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling young adult fantasy books, which span three series and are collectively known as the Grishaverse. Jessie Mei Li returns as Alina Starkov, an unassuming cartographer who discovers that she is the rare Sun Summoner, a Grisha with the ability to manipulate light, with Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, her powerful shadow-manipulating foe.

The first season roughly adapted the first book in the series — while integrating new plotlines for characters featured in the sequel series, Six of Crows. Likewise, the second season will take plot points from the next main book, Siege and Storm, while sprinkling in some new elements. A handful of fan favorite characters from the books will make their first appearances in the upcoming season, including Prince Nikolai Lanstov, played in the show by Patrick Gibson, and Wylan Hendricks, played here by Jack Wolfe.

nikolai, a blonde man in an ornate blue coat, leans forward, both hands resting on a desk Image: Netflix
a pale young man looks up at a taller guy who wears a jaunty little top hat Photo: Timea Saghy/Netflix

The official plot summary is below:

Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner. Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, SHADOW AND BONE returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.

Check out the rest of the first look images and squeal along:

five of the six of crows characters standing on a rooftop in the dead of night; they look like theyr’e up to something shady Image: Netflix
general kirigan, a handsome dark-haired pale man, broods. he has blood streaked across his face Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
a shirtless, muscular man stands in what appears to be a fighting ring lit by torches Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
a tall pale man stands close to a indian woman with her hair in a ponytail. they both look down Photo: Timea Saghy/Netflix
a strong man wields a weapon, looking up; next to him is a similar looking woman with short hair, wielding two axes Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
a dark-haired girl and a boy with a shaved head look out on the railing of a ship Image: Netflix

