The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers

The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.

For everyone else who just wants to follow along, we’re rounding up all the news, trailers, and gameplay reveals from The Game Awards in the stream below. This year, viewers can expect new looks at Tekken 8, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Destiny 2: Lightfall, and something new from Crash Bandicoot. If all the teasing that Hideo Kojima’s been doing lately amounts to anything, Kojima Productions’ next game — Death Stranding 2? — may also finally be revealed.

Keighley says that this year’s Game Awards ceremony is “probably the shortest show we’ve done.” Thursday’s event will run about 2.5 hours, and Keighley promises a streamlined runtime “with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments.” In other words, expect some big video game reveals for what’s looking to be a very packed 2023 release schedule.

Follow along with Polygon’s StoryStream for all of the announcements from The Game Awards 2022 below.