Xbox Game Pass players get all Valorant and League characters unlocked next week

Mega value for Game Pass subscribers

By Pete Volk and Ryan Gilliam
/ new
Several League of Legends, Valorant, and Wild Rift character stand next to each other in Xbox Game Pass promotion art Image: Riot Games/Microsoft

Back in June, Riot Games announced a partnership with Microsoft that would offer hundreds of dollars of in-game content from League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra for Game Pass subscribers. The headline item: Every playable character from League, Valorant, and Wild Rift would be unlocked for subscribers. The only question was when they would be unlocked.

On Thursday, Xbox and Riot announced that the benefits will arrive on Game Pass starting on Dec. 12. The subscriber bonus includes access to every current character in League of Legends and Valorant, as well as any future characters that get added to either game. Subscribers will also get every character in Wild Rift unlocked starting in January.

With over 160 playable characters in League, 18 agents in Valorant, and more than 90 characters in Wild Rift, that’s a lot of value. Normally, players need to purchase these heroes with an in-game currency that takes a long time to earn, or with real-world money. Opening these characters up to all Game Pass subscribers removes a major barrier to entry for Riot fans.

Teamfight Tactics players will get a rotation of Little Legends — tiny player avatars — by subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate. Subscribers will also unlock a Foundations Set for Legends of Runeterra, Riot’s PvP card game.

