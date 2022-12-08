Vampire Survivors gets surprise launch on mobile

Surprise indie hit Vampire Survivors was quietly released on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play Store on Thursday. The went game was spotted on both stores before the mobile launch was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday night.

Vampire Survivors is free on both platforms and can be played in both vertical and horizontal modes.

Vampire Survivors became a massive hit this year after being released into early access in 2021, making the fourth spot on Polygon’s game of the year list. The game continues to grow in popularity, and has made its way to a number of different platforms — Mac, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. On PC, the game costs $4.99, but Vampire Survivors is also available as part of Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription services for no additional cost.

Beyond Vampire Survivors’ rollout on new platforms, the game is also getting its first expansion, called Legacy of the Moonspell. It’s slated for release on Dec. 15. It’ll add more characters, weapons, and a new stage, adding even more chaos to the bullet hell roguelike game. The DLC will cost $1.99.