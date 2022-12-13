Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks stunning in first glimpse at dozens of new universes

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Oscar-winning 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was released on Tuesday. The second trailer for the film offers a new look at Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy’s latest misadventure across the multiverse, as well as a stunning first look at the dozens and dozens of new spider-people.

The trailer starts out with Miles getting a pep talk from his mom while both overlook New York, while a montage from the first movie shows Miles’ journey to that point. But after her brief speech, the trailer opens up into the full spider-verse, giving us glimpses of hundreds of different spider-people both fighting each other and some greater, unseen threat.

Initially set to premiere in April 2022, the film’s release was pushed back to October 2022 due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which is the first part of a two-movie series titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and (Part Two), was again pushed back to June 2, 2023, and subsequently renamed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The upcoming third movie was renamed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and is currently scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.