Mario Strikers: Battle League DLC shows us a cheeky little Birdo

She and Bowser Jr. will join the playable roster in the new DLC

By Ana Diaz
new
Birdo in Mario Strikers: Battle League DLC. She’s striking a pose as she enters the soccer pitch. Her arms are flung out and she has one leg up in the air. Image: Nintendo

Mario Strikers: Battle League is about to get a jolt of personality.

The game will be getting new DLC on Tuesday that will bring two vivacious new characters: Birdo and Bowser Jr. The DLC will be free for current owners of Battle League to download and will also include additional content like new gear and a stadium themed off a futuristic city.

Nintendo released a trailer on Monday and the new competitors are already turning heads. Birdo, who has long served as the pink counterpart to Yoshi, seems to step into her role as a team captain confidently. In her animation, she walks from the center field to her side of the pitch. As she walks away, she looks over her shoulder with a somewhat sultry look for a dinosaur, and sends us off with a little wink.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the most recent installment of the Mario soccer franchise. Nintendo released the base game last June and has released two DLC updates since then. In a tweet announcing Birdo and Bowser Jr., a tweet from the official Nintendo account described this DLC as the “final free update.”

