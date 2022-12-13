 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guillermo del Toro says AI art used in film would be ‘an insult to life itself’

‘I consume and love art made by humans’

By Ana Diaz
/ new
Guillermo del Toro sitting in a chair talking on stage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for a career retrospective. Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

On the surface, it appears that artificial intelligence generated art could turn creative disciplines upside down. Everyday people can use programs like DALL-E, Midjourney, and Free AI Art Generator to create images like human portraits, and even recreate the aesthetics of directors like Wes Anderson. Despite whatever promise AI might show for generating art, many of those leading the entertainment industry remain skeptical. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has even weighed in on the debate, and described AI art as “an insult to life itself,” quoting renowned Japanese film director and animator Hayao Miyazaki.

“I consume and love art made by humans. I am completely moved by that. And I am not interested in illustrations made by machines and the extrapolation of information,” del Toro said in an interview with Decider. He went on to mention great artists, like Miyazaki and the English comic book artist and illustrator Dave McKean, who similarly voiced concerns or doubts over the capabilities of AI art.

Del Toro is the mind behind some of cinema’s most fascinating and magical worlds. His most recent project is a reimagination of the fairy tale Pinocchio animated in stop-motion. Called Pinocchio, our Polygon review hailed the movie as “one of the great works of stop motion,” and is yet another touchstone in a remarkable career — a career that AI art will very likely never play a part in.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Spheal be shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

GTA Online’s new update adds trippy drugs and cool friends

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Every new Spider-Person in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, explained

By Susana Polo, Matt Patches, and 1 more
/ new

Call of Duty’s midseason update adds ATV soccer shenanigans

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks stunning in first glimpse at dozens of new universes

By Toussaint Egan and Austen Goslin
/ new

World of Warcraft’s new trading post sounds like a reverse battle pass

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon