 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World of Warcraft’s new trading post sounds like a reverse battle pass

It’s a nice change from microtransacted cosmetics

By Owen S. Good
/ new
In-game image of World of Warcraft’s new Trading Post feature in Stormwind; a makeshift building with purple fabric awnings sits in a town square with wares on display.
The new Trading Post in Stormwind is located just outside the Mage District.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft is setting up a “Trading Post” full of in-game cosmetics, and from the description it sounds like a nice alternative to the usual battle pass model seen in so many other (and younger) games today.

That’s partly because there’s no call to spend real money to accelerate through the pass, and no way to spend any in the first place. Players also can choose from items on offer, rather than receive a fixed reward at an arbitrary XP rank. The Trading Post will bring back items from old promotions as well as offer cosmetics that are normally available from the in-game store for actual cash. Transmogs for your gear will be available, as well as pets and mounts, all on a monthly rotation.

This means a new currency joins the game (sigh) but it’s usable only at the Trading Post and, again, can’t be bought. Moreover, every player with active game time on their account will get 500 of this Trader’s Tender at the beginning of the month. They can earn more tender from a monthly set of themed activities, such as “Resurrect Players,” or “Imbibe Zanzil’s Slow Poison.” They’ll also earn it just for regular play, like completing quests or running dungeons.

In-game image of the Trader’s Post menu of World of Warcraft, showing a list of items available for purchase and an orc player character modeling one Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Trading Posts will be set up (“soon,” says Blizzard) in Stormwind and Orgrimmar — “just outside of the Mage District in Stormwind,” and “next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar.” (The posts are not available in World of Warcraft Classic or the two classic expansions.) The “Collector’s Cache” chest containing players’ free and earned Tender is located next to each post. Open it and get your money; based on screenshots, 500 Trader’s Tender is good for a couple of small items.

“We’ll be iterating on this new feature as we test on the [public test realm],” Blizzard wrote. “The final Trader’s Tender amounts are subject to change.”

Items offered in the Trading Post will expire and rotate out, though players may select one item to preserve while they earn Tender to claim it, if they wish. “This is just the start of what we hope will be a rewarding new system for players to further personalize their character and their experiences within World of Warcraft,” Blizzard says.

Next Up In World of Warcraft

Loading comments...

The Latest

GTA Online’s new update adds trippy drugs and cool friends

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Every new Spider-Person in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, explained

By Susana Polo, Matt Patches, and 1 more
/ new

Call of Duty’s midseason update adds ATV soccer shenanigans

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks stunning in first glimpse at dozens of new universes

By Toussaint Egan and Austen Goslin
/ new

Studio Ghibli master Hayao Miyazaki’s new film will open next summer

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Aerith flower wagon guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon