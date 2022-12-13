Call of Duty’s midseason update adds ATV soccer shenanigans

The Call of Duty franchise has two active games: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Both games will receive a midseason update on Dec. 14, along with double experience and weapon experience across all platforms. Most intriguingly, a new gameplay mode looks like a Call of Duty take on Rocket League.

Warzone Cup is a limited-time mode where two teams of three operators head to the football (soccer, if you’re stateside) field. Each operator has a special ATV, equipped with a pulse ability to propel a massive football. The teams must battle it out to maintain control of the football and navigate it into the enemy’s goal. The first team to get five goals, or whoever has the most goals at the end of five-minute match, wins. Real life football stars Neymar Jr, Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi join the lineup of Operators, so it’s nice to see the battle-hardened operators have some fun along with these sports pros.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2 players can experience a raid that takes place after the main campaign. Operators can delve into Atomgrad, a massive underground bunker full of secrets and danger. In order to access the raid, players will need to complete one of the following tasks to earn a raid assignment, which lasts for a week.

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

In DMZ, use the final extract helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

The midseason update also brings some expansions to the Warzone 2.0 map and a set of festive Christmas cosmetics.