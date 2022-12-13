 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nintendo just released its version of Spotify Wrapped

Look back at everything you played, and for how long

By Ana Diaz
/ new
Bright colorful illustration of Nintendo logo Illustration: Inkee Wang for Polygon

The year 2022 is coming to a close and now it’s time to indulge in a new, but popular end-of-year ritual: Dissecting the amount of time you’ve spent playing games on your Nintendo Switch. Starting Tuesday, players can access their “Nintendo Year in Review 2022,” which provides a detailed breakdown of what games they played on their Switch, and for how long.

To see your recap, visit Nintendo’s website and log in to your Nintendo account. Then you’ll see a flashy report full of metrics, like which games you played the most, and for how long. You can also see, month by month, what you were playing and when. And as you poke around, you can opt to share images of your report as well on social media. (It’s basically like Spotify Wrapped, just for the Nintendo Switch.)

2022 was another stellar year for new releases, many of them launching on Switch (if not exclusively on Switch). We got three Pokémon games this year: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon: Legends Arceus before them. Nintendo also brought back franchise favorites like Splatoon 3. As for independent games on Switch, there’s the absolutely stellar RPG Citizen Sleeper and another of our favorites, Strange Horticulture.

Loading comments...

The Latest

PlayStation’s year in review shows you how you spent 2022

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Destiny 2: Spire of the Watcher loot table and rolls guide

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event goes live with new skins, classic modes

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Polygon’s merch store relaunches to celebrate our first 10 years

By Polygon Staff
/ new

How to get the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic bow and its catalyst in Destiny 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Final Fantasy 7’s mobile beta delayed to summer

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon