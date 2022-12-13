PlayStation’s year in review shows you how you spent 2022

And as Nintendo gave its users their 2022 summary of favorite games and the hours spent with them, Sony also launched PlayStation’s 2022 Wrap-Up on Tuesday, spotlighting the moments and memories made on the console during our most recent orbit of the sun.

Like previous year-in-PlayStation summaries, this one counts off your 2022 gaming CV, lets you share highlights with friends, and frames your playing time in the context of the larger PlayStation community. Players may see their trophy totals, the number of different games played, total hours played, and even the number of PlayStation Plus essential games they remembered to download. The PlayStation Wrap-Up covers PlayStation account owners’ time and games logged on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

This screenshot breaks it down rather easily; Elden Ring is likely to be the top game for a lot of folks this year.

The PlayStation Wrap-Up is available to users (with a PlayStation Network account) from Tuesday through Jan. 13, 2023.