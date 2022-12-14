PlayStation Plus Extra’s December games lineup offers lots of Far Cry, Yakuza

Three Far Cry games, including Far Cry 5 and the underrated caveman adventure Far Cry Primal, lead the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ new Extra tier of downloadable titles in December. Far Cry 5, Far Cry Primal, and Far Cry New Dawn (for PlayStation 4, all compatible with PlayStation 5) are available to subscribers beginning Dec. 20.

If Far Cry doesn’t offer enough open-world hours of play for you, there’s also Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Shadow of War (both PS4), plus three Yakuza series games, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4), Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 and PS5), and Judgment (PS4 and PS5), to keep you occupied. All four likewise become available on Dec. 20.

Other games available to PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers on Dec. 20 include:

Mortal Shell (PS4, PS5)

The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5)

Evil Genius 2 (PS4, PS5)

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4, PS5)

Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Worms WMD (PS4)

The Escapists 2 (PS4)

Further, WWE 2K22 (PS4) will follow on Jan. 3.

Those at the Premium level subscription, the top tier in the PlayStation Plus membership that Sony rebooted back in June, can pick up four additional games: the PlayStation Portable titles Ridge Racer 2 and Pinball Heroes, the PlayStation 3’s Heavenly Sword, and Oddworld: Abe’s Exxodus for the original PlayStation.

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but must claim them within the month they are offered. For December (available beginning Dec. 6) they are Mass Effect Legendary Edition, BioMutant, and Divine Knockout.