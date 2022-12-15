 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is free to play this weekend

A free trial runs from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19

By Cass Marshall
/ new
Ghost from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Image: Infinity Ward/Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is opening its gates and allowing players to sample the shooter for five days. From Dec. 15 through Dec. 19, the 6v6 Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed game modes will be available, both in first and third-person. It’s a good way to test the game out and see whether it’s your cup of tea — or just spend the weekend fighting across maps like Shipment, Farm 18, and El Asilo.

Modern Warfare 2 originally released at the end of October, and Infinity Ward has just launched the game’s first season. That season includes a Rocket League inspired mode where Operators battle it out across a football field with ATVs, and a raid in Atomgrad, a massive underground military bunker. The season also includes third-person playlists, which allow players to get a new perspective over the Operator’s shoulder.

The Shipment map has also undergone an overhaul, moving onto an actual cargo ship that is in the middle of international waters. This gives players the arduous task of clearing out containers, drilling through obstacles, and avoiding the fate of going overboard.

The free access period begins on Thursday and runs until Monday morning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. An additional download is required to play, so it’s worth checking your hard drive to ensure there’s enough space for a beefy patch.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Death Stranding film announced, will be the first ‘strand type’ movie

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

The Snyderverse is done, but Ben Affleck may still return in the director’s chair

By Susana Polo
/ new

The best moments to pee during Avatar: The Way of Water, ranked

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Winter Holiday Part 1’ event, Timed Research guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 tabbed for fall 2023 launch

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Starfield’s quests will take a page from Skyrim, not Fallout 4

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon