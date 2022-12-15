Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 tabbed for fall 2023 launch

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to Insomniac Games’ 2018 PlayStation-exclusive blockbuster, will launch on PlayStation 5 in the fall of 2023, Sony Interactive Entertainment said on Thursday.

The launch window was revealed in an overall preview of major games and products coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the next year. “Here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall,” creative director Bryan Intihar said in a brief statement on PlayStation Blog.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was originally announced during the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase (along with Marvel’s Wolverine, which does not have a launch date or window). The game will star both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their Spider-Man personae; Morales was the star of the 2020 spinoff, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, whose story took place while Parker was out of New York on a photojournalist’s assignment.

Ultra-baddie Venom, foreshadowed at the conclusion of Marvel’s Spider-Man, will play a big part in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac revealed last year. The first game pit Spidey against virtually every other major villain from the hero’s 60-year comic-book run. The game’s critical and commercial success led to Sony Interactive Entertainment finally acquiring Insomniac Games after a long, exclusive development partnership with PlayStation.