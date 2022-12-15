 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Snyderverse is done, but Ben Affleck may still return in the director’s chair

WB’s James Gunn says he and Ben Affleck are in talks

By Susana Polo
/ new
ben affleck as batman in batman v superman dawn of justice Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s been a season of change for Warner Bros.’ slate of projects based on DC Comics properties, but with filmmaker James Gunn newly in charge, the cancellations are finally being followed by some positive news. So, while Gunn says that the Snyderverse continuity will reach its end, Warner Bros. may still hold opportunities for one of the universe’s biggest stars.

Gunn tweeted Wednesday that he met with Batman actor Ben Affleck this week, to discuss the possibility of Affleck directing a future WB/DC movie. “He wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.”

Affleck’s directorial debut in WB’s DC Comics slate was once planned to be a solo film for his version of Batman, but the film’s extended pre-production journey was a saga of its own, eventually culminating on Affleck dropping the project while WB geared up for a new standalone Batman franchise starring a younger lead. The whole process, particularly filming on Justice League, soured Affleck on working on movies based on major intellectual property.

Could new leadership at Warner Bros. and in the DC Films division proper lure Affleck back? It seems possible, and Gunn seems optimistic. There are any number of smaller DC comics concepts that Affleck could take on that have less presence — and pressure — from the wider culture than Batman.

Affleck-directed Checkmate movie, anyone?

Next Up In DC

Loading comments...

The Latest

The best moments to pee during Avatar: The Way of Water, ranked

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Winter Holiday Part 1’ event, Timed Research guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 tabbed for fall 2023 launch

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is free to play this weekend

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Starfield’s quests will take a page from Skyrim, not Fallout 4

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Critical Role’s Vox Machina season 2 trailer includes one oddly satisfying draconic retcon

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon