The Snyderverse is done, but Ben Affleck may still return in the director’s chair

It’s been a season of change for Warner Bros.’ slate of projects based on DC Comics properties, but with filmmaker James Gunn newly in charge, the cancellations are finally being followed by some positive news. So, while Gunn says that the Snyderverse continuity will reach its end, Warner Bros. may still hold opportunities for one of the universe’s biggest stars.

Gunn tweeted Wednesday that he met with Batman actor Ben Affleck this week, to discuss the possibility of Affleck directing a future WB/DC movie. “He wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.”

Affleck’s directorial debut in WB’s DC Comics slate was once planned to be a solo film for his version of Batman, but the film’s extended pre-production journey was a saga of its own, eventually culminating on Affleck dropping the project while WB geared up for a new standalone Batman franchise starring a younger lead. The whole process, particularly filming on Justice League, soured Affleck on working on movies based on major intellectual property.

Could new leadership at Warner Bros. and in the DC Films division proper lure Affleck back? It seems possible, and Gunn seems optimistic. There are any number of smaller DC comics concepts that Affleck could take on that have less presence — and pressure — from the wider culture than Batman.

Affleck-directed Checkmate movie, anyone?