My Hero Academia is in Fortnite now, time to snipe Naruto

Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, All Might, and Katsuki Bakugo have joined the roster of playable characters in Fortnite as part the game’s partnership with the anime My Hero Academia collaboration. The collaboration brings a variety of other My Hero Academia-themed cosmetics and even special power ups while playing the game.

My Hero Academia follows Deku, a scrappy young boy who attends U.A., an elite high school for promising young superheroes looking to hone their powers for the public good. In the world of the show, super powers are common and known as “Quirks.” One of the most powerful Quirks is wielded by a Superman-esque hero named All Might with a power called One For All.

As you play Fortnite, you’ll be able to wield the One For All Quirk and smash through entire buildings with the Deku Smash. To get the item, you will need to track the All Might Supply Drops or purchase the items from My Hero Academia Vending Machines.

Deku and friends join a growing continent of anime characters to appear in Fortnite. Naruto and the entirety of Team 7 joined the roster, as well as other characters like Itachi Uchiha or Orochimaru. The G.O.A.T. Goku himself came to the game as well, and got special event where players could Kamehameha each other to death. Fortnite is basically becoming the anime multiverse as more and more characters join the fray.