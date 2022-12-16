Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie trailer puts Margot Robbie in the middle of A Space Odyssey

The first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie has arrived to change toys, and maybe history, forever. The brief first look at movie is already a whole lot funnier and weirder than you might expect from a Barbie movie, but that was always the hope when Little Women (2019) and Ladybird writer and director, Greta Gerwig, signed onto the project. The teaser also gives us out first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie herself, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken. Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

While there’s still no telling what exactly Barbie is about, this trailer certainly sets a specific and pretty hilarious tone. The trailer, which is playing in front of the epically sized Avatar: The Way of Water, opens with a 2001: A Space Odyssey parody that includes children destroying their baby dolls after seeing the majesty of a 30-foot tall Margot Robbie Barbie doll — all narrated by Helen Mirren. Then the trailer immediately snaps to showing us the bright pinks and blues we might have expected from the project as Robbie’s Barbie surveys the neighborhood from the top of her Barbie Dreamhouse.

Joining Gerwig as a co-writer on the movie is her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story). The cast also includes the likes of Will Ferrell (Step Brothers), Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), America Ferrera (Ulgy Betty), Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), who briefly appears in the trailer.