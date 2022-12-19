Disney Plus 2023 teaser shows quick looks at Loki season 2, Ahsoka, and Pixar originals

Guess what? 2023 is just around the corner! Like it or not, the new year fast approaches... and that means a lot of new shows and movies. Disney sure as heck wants us to get excited for this new year, and a new Disney Plus teaser highlights just a sampling of what’s coming in 2023.

The teaser is just 30 seconds long, but boy does it pack a lot of stuff in it. It’s also narrated by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) — thanks, Loki! For starters, it appears to confirm that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t hit streaming till 2023. But we also see Nick Fury, Emilia Clarke, and Martin Freeman in Secret Invasion, the newest MCU Disney Plus show, along with a first look at Pixar’s new original full-length TV series, Win or Lose. There is also a brief shot of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, some new footage of the live-action Peter Pan movie, and footage from the upcoming seasons of The Mandalorian and Loki, of course. And then in the last few rapid-fire seconds, there are some very, very short glimpses of American Born Chinese, Crater, and The Bad Batch (among others).

It’s so much! You might have to watch it a few times to really parse it all.