The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games are coming to Switch and PS4

Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 2, Final Fantasy 3, Final Fantasy 4, Final Fantasy 5, and Final Fantasy 6 finally come to consoles (again)

By Michael McWhertor
new
Ultros the Octopus appears on a theater stage saying, “It’s me again!” in a screenshot from the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy 3 Image: Square Enix

The first six Final Fantasy games, remastered in retro pixelated form, are headed to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in spring 2023, Square Enix announced Sunday. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series features redone 2D pixel graphics, rearranged soundtracks, modernized UI, and other extras, including a bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

The sextet of games — Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 2, Final Fantasy 3, Final Fantasy 4, Final Fantasy 5, and Final Fantasy 6 — will be released digitally on Switch and PS4. The Pixel Remasters are already available on Android and iOS mobile devices and Windows PC via Steam. Square Enix has not announced versions for Xbox platforms.

Square Enix also did not announce pricing for the individual console versions on console, but on Steam, the games cost either $11.99 (for Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy 2) or $17.99 (for Final Fantasy 3 through 6). Square Enix is selling a standard edition bundle for all six games on Switch and PS4 that costs $74.99.

The publisher is also selling a physical Anniversary Edition of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games, which includes the following, according to a news release from Square Enix:

  • Final Fantasy I-VI Collection — physical collection of all games for either PS4 or Nintendo Switch
  • Anniversary Edition Goods Box
  • A bonus lenticular sleeve for the game package
  • 2-disc vinyl record set featuring newly arranged game music with exclusive cover artwork by Kazuko Shibuya
  • A specially compiled artbook showcasing beautiful character pixel art
  • Eight stylized pixel art character figures in window packaging
Artwork of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Anniversary Edition package, including images of the 2-disc picture vinyl record set, artbook, physical game boxes, and pixel figurines. Image: Square Enix

That physical edition costs a whopping $259.99 before tax and shipping, by the way.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series over a period of months starting in the summer of 2021. The remasters were generally well-received — with the exception of some font-based criticism — by fans of the classic role-playing game series.

The Final Fantasy franchise just had its 35th birthday on Sunday. The first game in the franchise, Final Fantasy, was released in Japan for Nintendo’s Famicom system on Dec. 18, 1987.

