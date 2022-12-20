Marvel Snap’s winter event gives you a card signed by actual Nick Fury

There’s the multiverse. There’s the Spider-Verse. And now, in Marvel Snap, there’s the “Winterverse,” a limited-time event that sounds like a Hallmark movie but is really just an excuse to keep grinding in the popular card battler. It runs through January 2, 2023.

The premise of “Winterverse” is simple: For every day you sign on, you’ll be able to snag a new reward — think of it like a spandex-clad advent calendar. (You can claim these rewards in your inbox, located in Snap’s rightmost menu.)

Most of the rewards are credits (which allow you to level up cards) or gold (which allow you to earn more card variants, thus giving you more options you can use to boost your collection level). But the big ticket item is the December 25 prize: a Nick Fury card variant replete with a signature from Samuel L. Jackson, who’s portrayed the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade and a half.

Yes, a signed copy of a digital card is a cheesy case of cross-media promotion, at best, or an ill-advised marketing stunt in the NFT era, at worst. But if you don’t have Nick Fury in your collection yet, it’s well worth taking the 0.2 seconds to log in on the 25th. In addition to having decent power (7), when you play Nick Fury, you’ll add three random 6-cost cards to your hand. Something, something, assemble...

Sadly, “Winterverse” doesn’t include any collection credits, the newish breed of high-level currency that allows you to purchase a rare card in Snap’s rotational shop. Pour some egg nog out for everyone who saw Bast in the shop yet fell 100 credits short.

Here’s the full list of rewards for Marvel Snap’s “Winterverse” event.

Marvel Snap ‘Winterverse’ Rewards List