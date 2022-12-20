 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marvel Snap’s winter event gives you a card signed by actual Nick Fury

The ‘Winterverse’ event also rewards players with gold, credits, and boosters

By Ari Notis
Ebony Maw and Rogue stand next to each other wearing winter clothes in key art for Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event. Image: Marvel/Second Dinner Studios

There’s the multiverse. There’s the Spider-Verse. And now, in Marvel Snap, there’s the “Winterverse,” a limited-time event that sounds like a Hallmark movie but is really just an excuse to keep grinding in the popular card battler. It runs through January 2, 2023.

The premise of “Winterverse” is simple: For every day you sign on, you’ll be able to snag a new reward — think of it like a spandex-clad advent calendar. (You can claim these rewards in your inbox, located in Snap’s rightmost menu.)

Most of the rewards are credits (which allow you to level up cards) or gold (which allow you to earn more card variants, thus giving you more options you can use to boost your collection level). But the big ticket item is the December 25 prize: a Nick Fury card variant replete with a signature from Samuel L. Jackson, who’s portrayed the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade and a half.

Nick Fury runs like Tom Cruise in a Marvel Snap card emblazoned with Samuel L. Jackson’s signature. Image: Marvel/Second Dinner Studios

Yes, a signed copy of a digital card is a cheesy case of cross-media promotion, at best, or an ill-advised marketing stunt in the NFT era, at worst. But if you don’t have Nick Fury in your collection yet, it’s well worth taking the 0.2 seconds to log in on the 25th. In addition to having decent power (7), when you play Nick Fury, you’ll add three random 6-cost cards to your hand. Something, something, assemble...

Sadly, “Winterverse” doesn’t include any collection credits, the newish breed of high-level currency that allows you to purchase a rare card in Snap’s rotational shop. Pour some egg nog out for everyone who saw Bast in the shop yet fell 100 credits short.

Here’s the full list of rewards for Marvel Snap’s “Winterverse” event.

Marvel Snap ‘Winterverse’ Rewards List

Marvel Snap Winterverse Rewards

Date Reward
December 20 100 credits
December 21 30 boosters
December 22 100 gold
December 23 100 credits
December 24 150 credits
December 25 Nick Fury variant
December 26 200 gold
December 27 50 credits
December 28 30 boosters for... Angela, who was recently nerfed
December 29 100 credits
December 30 30 boosters
December 31 Black Panther avatar
January 1 500 credits
January 2 200 gold

