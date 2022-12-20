Overwatch 2’s cheapest skin is this 1-coin Gingerbread Bastion

Overwatch 2’s skin prices have been a touchy subject since the game launched in a free-to-play fashion in November, but there’s something new in the game’s shop that — at least price-wise — few players will have to complain about. Gingerbread Bastion, a new legendary-tier skin, is available in Overwatch 2 until Jan. 3, 2023, for just one Overwatch Coin.

While not quite free, it’s as close to it as possible, and anyone playing Overwatch 2 who has completed one of the game’s weekly challenges should have enough to secure the cookie-inspired skin. It’s largely a retexture of Bastion’s standard Overwatch 2 skin, but, hey, NEW HAT!

(If players do spend that single coin, they will have an uneven number of them. Hopefully, Blizzard Entertainment will do right by players and release at least nine more one-coin skins for Overwatch 2 so players can achieve a nice round balance.)

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event launched last week, bringing back a quartet of wintry arcade modes and welcoming a fresh batch of seasonally themed cosmetics. Players can get one Winter Wonderland skin for free: Ice Queen Brigitte, which can be unlocked by completing six challenges in Winter Wonderland game modes. Other paid holiday-themed skins are available for Mei and Echo. Winter Wonderland 2022 runs through Jan. 4, and will be followed by Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year 2023 event, which runs Jan. 17 to Feb. 6, 2023.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.