 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ubisoft hands out free PC games to Stadia customers

Plus make-good offers for those who want to continue streaming games

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Immortals Fenyx Rising’s protagonist, Fenyx, wields an ax
Immortals Fenyx Rising launched on Google Stadia along with all other platforms in December 2020.
Image: Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft

Google Stadia players who bought one of Ubisoft’s 37 games on the defunct platform will be granted free PC versions of those games through Ubisoft Connect, the publisher’s launcher and storefront, Ubisoft said on Tuesday.

The free games started appearing in players’ libraries over the weekend, 9to5Google reported on Sunday. The transfer depends on linking one’s Ubisoft Connect account to their Stadia account. Ubisoft’s decision, coupled with Google’s promise to refund all game and add-on purchases made through Stadia’s marketplace, means some of Stadia’s jilted players come out of the breakup with a free game.

Stadia players who had subscribed to Ubisoft Plus Multi-Access, the publisher’s library of downloadable and streamable games, will get an email with instructions for continuing their subscription through the Ubisoft Plus website, as well as a voucher for a free month of service.

Google announced at the end of September that Stadia, the game streaming platform it announced to great fanfare in 2019, would shut down Jan. 18, 2023. meaning players will lose access to any games they played there, including ones they paid for, after that date. The closure sent several developers and publishers scrambling for solutions for their players, whether in the form of transferring game saves, porting the game to other platforms, or something else.

Ubisoft launched 37 games on Stadia, by far the most of any publisher. All but six are currently listed on Ubisoft Connect; the ones missing are the party games Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and Uno Anniversary, and three versions of Just Dance (2020, 2021, 2022).

For those who wish to continue streaming Ubisoft games to their PC — some may not have the hardware setup to take on a 2020 or 2021 game after all — Ubisoft notes that players may continue with Amazon’s Luna platform, or through Nvidia’s GeForce Now. All of Ubisoft’s Stadia customers, whether game owners or subscribers, will get a coupon code for a free month of GeForce Now Priority.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Where to find Warmind Nodes in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

The definitive guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

By Julia Lee
/ new

High On Life sets Xbox Game Pass records as ‘biggest 2022 launch’

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Big O’s Christmas episode understands the spirit of the season

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Overwatch 2’s cheapest skin is this 1-coin Gingerbread Bastion

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Marvel Snap’s winter event gives you a card signed by actual Nick Fury

By Ari Notis
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon