First look at Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2, hitting this summer

The reboot of the classic anime, Bleach, will continue this summer with the release of its second cour. Distributer Aniplex announced that the recent reboot of the series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, will return for its second season in July 2023, and there’s a teaser trailer to prove it.

Based on the popular manga series created by Tite Kubo, Bleach follows a boy named Ichigo Kurosaki who wields the power of a Substitute Soul Reaper. As he develops his powers, he goes on a fantastical adventure to a spirit world known as the Soul Society as his life becomes increasingly intertwined with the conflicts that arise there.

Bleach originally ran from 2004 to 2012. That series concluded with the Lost Substitute Shinigami arc and left the series without its proper ending depicted in the manga. Thousand-Year Blood War picked up after the events of the original anime and has continued to adapt the concluding arc of the manga into an anime.

Thousand-Year Blood War is being handled by Pierro, the studio that animated the original. The series is scheduled to run for four cours over the course of one year, with each section consisting of 12 to 13 episodes. Thousand-Year Blood War is available to stream on Hulu now.