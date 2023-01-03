New Lego Super Mario sets go deep, but not Lego Waluigi deep

Lego Group released seven new Mario-themed sets just in time for the new year. Previous releases have given us buildable versions of core characters like Bowser and Mario himself. However, the 2023 Lego Mario sets introduced a cast of lesser known baddies like Fliprus, Wendy the Koopaling, and the popular Mario penguins.

According to listings on Lego’s site, the sets are available for purchase now with prices ranging from $5.99 to $64.99, depending on the size of the set.

This is the sixth line of Mario Legos, so we’re getting some pretty deep cuts this time around. The 2023 character pack contains characters like Hammer Bro, Blooper, and Birdo. The Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set, which allows you to build a winter wonderland, stars a lesser known enemy that looks like a cute pink walrus. But no such luck for Waluigi, who isn’t featured in these Lego sets (sad wah).

There are seven new sets in all. Here are the names and listings:

Here’s an image gallery of the new sets:

Lego isn’t the only way fans can appreciate an eclectic collection of Mario characters in 2023. Fans of the plumber and his friends will be able to see him star in a new movie this spring. Nintendo and Illumination are releasing The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7, 2023. The film will feature a rather impressive ensemble cast of actors who will bring Nintendo characters like Mario, Peach, Bowser, and others to life. And for amusement park lovers, Super Nintendo World is opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, 2023.