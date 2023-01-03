 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Evil Dead’s latest reboot already looks more fun than the last one

Evil Dead Rise brings back the book of the dead

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The dead are rising from their graves once again in the first look at Evil Dead Rise, the latest reboot of Sam Raimi’s classic horror-comedy franchise. The new movie’s teaser trailer was released on Tuesday, but it only gives us a brief glimpse at the larger trailer that’s arriving on Wednesday. The movie will star Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic At Hanging Rock) and is directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), with Raimi producing. Evil Dead Rise is set for release in theaters on April 21.

Evil Dead Rise will follow Beth (Sullivan) as she reunites with her sister Ellie (Sutherland), and Ellie’s three kids. But when the group find a book in the basement of Ellie’s L.A. apartment, all manner of evil comes back to haunt the building.

This is kind of the second, arguably the third, reboot of the Evil Dead franchise since Sam Raimi directed the original, called The Evil Dead, in 1981. The first reboot — again, arguably — was 1987’s Evil Dead 2, which was sort of a sequel and sort of a do-over that expanded the first movie’s premise from suitably sill, to full-blown horror comedy, by taking everything up a notch and throwing a chainsaw into the mix.

The second, and much more clear, reboot of the series came in 2013 with Evil Dead, from director Fede Álvarez. That film foregoes most of the comedy of the original, keeping its mean spirit and its buckets and buckets of blood.

Next Up In Horror

Loading comments...

The Latest

FIFA 23 players find Ryan Reynolds Easter eggs in the commentary

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Overwatch 2’s new mode gives you godlike powers for the next two weeks

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

What to know about Destiny 2’s killer new exotic, the Revision Zero pulse rifle

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Pokémon Go 2023 Community Day schedule

By Julia Lee
/ new

Workers at Microsoft-owned ZeniMax Media voted ‘yes’ to unionize 300 QA staff positions

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

New Lego Super Mario sets go deep, but not Lego Waluigi deep

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon