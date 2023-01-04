The best way to watch Netflix’s random-order show Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new heist show, randomizes its episode order for every viewer. This means you could start the story long after the crew of thieves it follows have finished their heist, or anywhere else along their journey. But even though the show technically works in any order, not every episode order provides the same level of narrative satisfaction, or even coherence.

But in case you’re not content to leave your viewing time up to the hands of fate or Netflix’s algorithm, we’ve put together a couple of viewing order options that should make the show as exciting as it can be.

Chronological order

The intention of Kaleidoscope may be to let viewers each have a semi-unique experience, but the story itself can’t quite match its creators’ ambitions — which is to say that sometimes, stories are best told from start to finish, and that’s exactly what this order aims to give viewers. Despite the show’s otherwise random ordering, the heist episode, “White,” always comes last, except on our list. Instead, in keeping with the rules of time, we’ve moved it to its proper place in the story.

Watch order

“Violet”

“Green”

“Yellow”

“Orange”

“Blue”

“White”

“Red”

“Pink”

Reservoir Dogs order

This one starts with the aftermath of the heist to draw you into what went wrong, then gives you the ins and outs of the crew. We learn how they got together, what the job is, why it matters, who’s chasing them, and a few long-hidden secrets along the way, all before wrapping up with the heist itself. Of course, if you’re looking for the full Reservoir Dogs experience, you can always end the series without watching the heist at all.

Watch order

“Red”

“Yellow”

“Violet”

“Orange”

“Green”

“Pink”

“Blue”

“White”

The best order

In a lot of ways, this version could also be called the Ocean’s order, but frankly it’s still not quite snappy enough to live up to a name like that. So instead, it just gets to be the best available option. This order kicks us off with the crew getting together, then gives us a few details about each member before throwing them together on some odd jobs to set up the big plan — and all the complications those odd jobs create. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to once again break with the show’s regular rules to put the heist ahead of its aftermath, but it just works a little more cleanly that way.

Watch order