Welcome to Training Mode

Playing Street Fighter made me a better piano teacher

By Elias Badra
Video games screwed up my hands — and helped rehabilitate them

By Isobel Frost
Skyrim is the best place to meditate

By Hannah Cowton
How to tell when you’re gaming too much, according to a therapist

By Mike Amory
Training Mode main illustration: Isip Xin

Have you ever thought to yourself, I want to get better at games, but I don’t want to destroy my life or physical health? Or, What should a gaming “workout” routine look like? We’re here to help with a special week dedicated to all things video games and health.

From workout routines to rehab stories, ergonomics, meditation, signs to look for when you’re pushing too far, how to balance games and life, and more, we have stories lined up to help anyone develop a healthy relationship to gaming — especially if you really care about nontoxic ways to improve or compete.

