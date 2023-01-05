PlayStation VR2 gets a free Gran Turismo 7 VR update as a launch title

At Sony’s Consumer Electronics Show press conference, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced a new launch title for the PlayStation VR2 headset: Gran Turismo 7. The racing game will get a free VR update in time for the new headset’s release on Feb. 22.

The addition considerably strengthens the launch lineup for Sony’s new PlayStation 5-exclusive virtual reality device, which boasts impressive specs and a sky-high $549.99 price tag. Also launching with PS VR2 are Horizon Call of the West, an exclusive VR spinoff from Sony’s popular open-world adventures, as well as VR versions of No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village. Ryan promised that “more than 30 games are on track for the launch window,” although he didn’t specify how long that window would be.

Ryan also mentioned that the ubiquitous VR rhythm game Beat Saber will be getting a PSVR 2 version at some point in the future.

GT7 isn’t the first Gran Turismo game to get a VR update; 2017’s Gran Turismo Sport is compatible with the original PlayStation VR headset, albeit in a fairly limited mode. Sony didn’t reveal how extensive the VR mode for GT7 will be, but Ryan showed some impressive footage of it in action.

You can watch the Sony press conference (timestamped for the start of Ryan’s presentation, but available in its entirety) below.