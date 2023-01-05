 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thank the dark lord that Renfield gives us Nic Cage as Dracula

The Menu’s Nicholas Hoult stars as the vampire’s devout servant

By Matt Patches
/ new

Once upon a time, Nicolas Cage starred in Vampire’s Kiss, about a man who goes off the deep end after believing he’s been transformed into a vampire. The movie is awful, but it made for some incredible memes because Cage went hard. The faces... so many faces. But it was a just taste of what could be; imagine if the baroque actor played an actual vampire?

Imagine no longer: This spring we get Renfield, a horror comedy from Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The Lego Batman Movie) starring Nicholas Hoult, the unhinged familiar to one Count Dracula, played in this version by Cage. McKay has updated Bram Stoker’s classic for the modern era, though as evidenced in the trailer, both Renfield and Dracula aren’t quite fit for it. Luckily, Dracula’s gifted Renfield the power to kick ass as he claims lives for his master’s dinner. Think What We Do in the Shadows, but Guillermo’s imbued with John Wick skills.

Hoult is no stranger to horror comedy — he previously limbed about as a zombie in Warm Bodies, and one could argue the level of bloodshed on The Great qualifies the Hulu show for the category — but for all his weirdo roles of late, self-aware comedy has not necessarily been Cage’s game. But that isn’t stopping him from being true to himself and going big; as he told Empire recently, “This will be a pop-art Dracula. Warhol did a great black-on-black Dracula. This is in that Warhol vein.” Hell yeah.

Along with Hoult and Cage, Renfield co-stars Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez. The movie opens in theaters on April 14.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Overwatch 2’s new mode gives you godlike powers for the next two weeks

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sony’s new PS5 controller looks like a big leap for accessibility on PlayStation

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The PS5 shortage is over, says PlayStation boss

By Owen S. Good
/ new

How to set up a metal industry in Dwarf Fortress

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Train to Busan director’s new Netflix movie unleashes an army of dystopian android mommies

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

The beauty of Lego’s Dungeons & Dragons set is in the googly eye of the Beholder

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon