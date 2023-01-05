 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Train to Busan director’s new Netflix movie unleashes an army of dystopian android mommies

Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E comes to Netflix later this month

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Netflix’s JUNG_E is the latest sci-fi action thriller from Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, and based on the trailer, it looks like a mash-up of 1987’s RoboCop and 2013’s Elysium. The immediate difference though: instead of a lone cyborg lawman, there’s a mass-produced army of gun-toting mommy androids.

Set in the 22nd century, the film take place inside a massive man-made shelter in space orbiting an environmentally ravaged Earth. Hellbound’s Kim Hyun-joo stars as a legendary soldier who is killed in combat. After her death, Jung_E’s consciousness is artificially preserved and, several decades later, is used as the basis for an android army by Seohyun (Kang Soo-yeon), Jung_E’s now adult daughter. When an internal conflict breaks out aboard the shelters, Seohyun frees her mother’s consciousness to help her escape the abuse suffered at the hands of her other creators— but not before fighting through an onslaught of enemies patterned after herself.

Ryu Kyung-soo, who also appeared in Hellbound, also stars in the film as the head of the research institute responsible for resurrecting Jung_E and the film’s apparent antagonist. Kang Soo-yeon passed away last May after collapsing in her home from a cerebral hemorrhage, making JUNG_E her last film appearance.

JUNG_E arrives to Netflix on Jan. 20.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Overwatch 2’s new mode gives you godlike powers for the next two weeks

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sony’s new PS5 controller looks like a big leap for accessibility on PlayStation

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The PS5 shortage is over, says PlayStation boss

By Owen S. Good
/ new

How to set up a metal industry in Dwarf Fortress

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

The beauty of Lego’s Dungeons & Dragons set is in the googly eye of the Beholder

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Thank the dark lord that Renfield gives us Nic Cage as Dracula

By Matt Patches
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon