 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Games Done Quick 2023

The annual GDQ speedrunning fest kicks off today

By Ari Notis
/ new
Two characters from Neon White embrace each other Image: Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive

Gaming’s marathon of sprints is back. Yes, Games Done Quick (GDQ) 2023 kicks off today and will run through Saturday, Jan. 14, culminating in a finale stream during the wee hours of Sunday, Jan 15.

Now in its 14th year, Games Done Quick is widely considered the gold standard for speedrunning events. Every year, dozens gamers put on a slew of charity streams wherein they race through video games as fast as possible. (Over the years, GDQ has raised more than $40 million for charity.) This year, donations go to Prevent Cancer Foundation.

For 2023, GDQ was initially planned as an in-person convention in Florida. But in Sept. 2022, organizers called off the physical component, citing the state’s “continued disregard for COVID-19’s dangers” and “increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals,” in addition to the costs associated with cancelling at the intended venue. “We do not believe it is a safe place for our community at this time,” organizers said.

Instead, GDQ 2023 will be an entirely online affair.

How to watch GDQ 2023

You can stream the event right on the Games Done Quick website or via its Twitch channel. If you miss the event live, past runs are generally uploaded to GDQ’s YouTube page.

Here’s the full GDQ 2023 schedule. This year is stacked with some truly bonkers-sounding runs, including a blistering tear through Neon White, a first-person platformer quite literally designed for speedrunning. Here are a handful of runs to put on your radar:

  • A 29-minute any% run (meaning the only goal is to hit the credits as fast as possible) through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, by Player 5 (Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET)
  • A consecutive 40-minute sprint through every single level of Neon White level, by Blaidan (Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:49 p.m. ET)
  • A 23-minute race through every track of Kirby Air Ride, the Kirby game most in need of a sequel, by 1davidj (Friday, Jan. 13 at 3:06 a.m. ET)
  • A three-hour co-op run through randomized versions of Metroid Prime and its sequel, by UncleReggie and BashPrime (Friday, Jan. 13 at 10:35 a.m. ET)

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go finally brings the elusive Kecleon to the game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Pokémon Go Chespin Community Day guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

The Menu, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Does M3GAN have a post-credits scene?

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Pokémon anime will end Ash’s journey with a reunion of old pals

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Pokémon Squishmallows to be released in February following Walmart confusion

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon