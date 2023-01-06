Amazon Prime’s free games for January: The Evil Within 2, Lawn Mowing Simulator

Amazon Prime subscribers get access to six PC titles in January, led by Tango Gameworks’ chilling The Evil Within 2 and leavened with the serene Lawn Mowing Simulator from from Curve Games.

The Evil Within 2, from Bethesda Softworks-owned Tango, is the sequel to Shinji Mikami’s 2014 survival-horror thriller. Where the first game may have fallen short, The Evil Within 2 responded brilliantly, according to our 2017 review. “It is, hands-down, one of the best-paced horror/action games I’ve played in years,” Phil Kollar wrote for us that year.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is, of course, one of those droll Simulator titles which takes workaday activities and turns them into something compelling. But at least Lawn Mowing Simulator does it well. This is the base game, which doesn’t include expansions like the Ancient Britain DLC Pack, which has you carefully manicuring the grounds around megaliths and burial mounds.

The other games available in January include side-scrolling puzzler Faraway 2; space survival sim Breathedge; Beat Cop, a retro-styled game inspired by 1980s police procedural shows; and Chicken Police - Paint it Red!, an absurdist buddy-cop narrative.

Amazon Prime Gaming, of course, dispenses a lot of in-game loot each month, so check the main page to see what’s available in titles like Roblox, Grand Theft Auto 5, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends.

Amazon Prime Gaming is a benefit included with an Amazon Prime membership, which is currently $139 per year, or $14.99 per month. It also confers “Prime Status” on Twitch users, allowing them a free subscription to support a streamer each month.