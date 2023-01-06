Amazon Prime’s free games for March include Mega Man 11

Amazon Prime subscribers will get access to four PC titles in March, headlined by Mega Man 11, Capcom’s latest entry in its landmark side-scrolling platform series.

Mega Man 11 will be joined by the indie titles Sail Forth, Close to the Sun, and Get Packed: Couch Chaos. All are free to those with an Amazon Prime subscription. In addition, Amazon’s cloud-based streaming games service will offer Guacamelee! 2 and Citizen Sleeper to Luna Plus subscribers.

Polygon’s appraisal of Mega Man 11 found that it “isn’t a surprising sequel, but it is a respectful one.” Capcom, “seems to have finally figured out how to bring the Blue Bomber into the modern age,” Michael McWhertor wrote.

Related Mega Man 11 is great for hardcore fans and skeptical newcomers

For Luna subscribers, Guacamelee! 2 is the 2018 follow up to DrinkBox Studios’ zany 2013 Metroidvania Guacamelee!. Both games are platforming adventures, and they were critical and commercial successes when they launched.

Amazon Prime Gaming, of course, dispenses a lot of in-game loot each month, so check the main page to see what’s available in titles like PUBG Mobile, Grand Theft Auto 5, Madden NFL 23, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Amazon Prime Gaming is a benefit included with an Amazon Prime membership, which is currently $139 per year, or $14.99 per month. It also confers “Prime Status” on Twitch users, allowing them a free subscription to support a streamer each month.