 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix renews Wednesday for season 2

How miserable (yay!)

By Joshua Rivera
/ new
wednesday addams, a goth girl with two dark braids, looks stonily at the camera; a severed hand rests on her shoulder Image: Netflix

Wednesday, Netflix’s hit supernatural teen dramedy based on the morose Addams Family character of the same name, is coming back for a second season.

As it usually goes with renewal news, there aren’t yet any details to share on what’s in store (we have some opinions), but Wednesday has been sitting pretty on Netflix’s self-reported top 10 list essentially since it premiered in November, drawing audiences hungry for a new supernatural teen drama fix — and it doesn’t hurt that the show comes from Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton in the director’s chair for the first four episodes.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” Gough and Millar said in a Tudum.com interview. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two.” The co-creators added, “We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

There’s even a fun little video in which Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday thanks fans for the torture of loving her show.

Look forward to more delightful misery, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Let It Die battle royale spinoff Deathverse is getting only kinda canceled

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Netflix’s Copenhagen Cowboy includes a not-so-surprising cameo from a gaming legend

By Austen Goslin
/ new

World of Warcraft support studio to form third union under Activision Blizzard

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Baba Files Taxes makes light of the upcoming tax season

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Marvel Snap’s powerful Leader gets a nerf, with more on the way

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Genshin Impact patch 3.4 livestream codes

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon