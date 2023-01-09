M3GAN writer says ‘gorier’ unrated cut might be coming

M3GAN has already taken the world by storm, raking in huge box office returns and garnering speculation about a sequel after just its first weekend. But it turns out we may not have to wait for M3GANS (not the real sequel name, probably) for the killer robot doll to return. Screenwriter Akela Cooper told the Los Angeles Times there may be an unrated version of the movie on the way that’s “way gorier” than the PG-13 theatrical cut.

Cooper didn’t say just how much the unrated version would change, but she did reveal a few details, including the fact that it should include a lot more murder.

“[M3GAN’s] body count in the script was a lot higher than in the movie. It wasn’t a Gabriel [in Malignant]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people,” Cooper said.

It stands to reason that a version with a much higher body count might also up the PG-13 movie’s gore considerably, which, given that Cooper also wrote James Wan’s Malignant, shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like there are any concrete plans or details available about the a new version just yet. Cooper told the LA Times that she hopes the movie will get an unrated version and that she heard it’s “on the books,” but Universal itself hasn’t said anything about new versions of the movie. Thankfully, M3GAN having one of the best January box office openings in recent memory will probably go a long way toward convincing Universal that it should release another version of the film for a double dip.