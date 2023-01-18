Funko Pop is getting a Dungeons and Dragons line

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the movie based on the tabletop role-playing game and cultural phenomena, is getting its own line of Funko Pops. There are seven of the bug-eyed vinyl figurines in all, each based on a character from the movie. They are: Edgin, Holga, Simon, Doric, Xenk, Forge, and Red Dragon.

Funko announced the new figurines on Wednesday, and all the figurines are available for pre-order now. The standard size Funkos cost $12 and jumbo-sized dragon costs $29.96. All the figurines are available at GameStop, except for the Jumbo Pop! Red Dragon which is coming as an Walmart exclusive.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a forthcoming movie starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Regé-Jean Page. So far, the trailers have shown us heist antics that actually seem to embody the spirit of sitting around a table and playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends. The movie is set to be released in theaters March 3, 2023.

These Funko-branded collectibles are inspired by the cast of the movie, and yes, it includes a Funko version of Chris Pine — which apparently isn’t even the first Funko-version of Pine. Here are all the figurines so that you too, can stare into the deep abyss of their blank stares.

Pop! Movies: Dungeons & Dragons - Edgin ($12)

Complete your party of honorable thieves with Pop! Edgin! This bard can put a plan together on the fly and is ready to bring humor and strategy to your Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.

Grid View Image: Funko

Pop! Movies: Dungeons & Dragons - Holga ($12)

Complete your party of honorable thieves with Pop! Holga! This barbarian is here to strengthen your Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collection with her mighty battle-axe and her equally tough fists. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.

Grid View Image: Funko

Pop! Movies: Dungeons & Dragons - Simon ($12)

Complete your party of honorable thieves with Pop! Simon! This half-elf sorcerer is bringing magic to your Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.

Grid View Image: Funko

Pop! Movies: Dungeons & Dragons - Doric ($12)

Complete your party of honorable thieves with Pop! Doric! This tiefling druid has her trusty slingshot at the ready and is prepared to protect your Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall.

Grid View Image: Funko

Pop! Movies: Dungeons & Dragons - Xenk ($12)

Complete your party of honorable thieves with Pop! Xenk! This paladin will enhance your Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collection with valiance and morale. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall.

Grid View Image: Funko

Pop! Movies: Dungeons & Dragons - Forge ($12)

Complete your Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collection with Pop! Forge. Enjoy exploring his bustling city, Neverwinter, but keep your wits about you; this politician has a conman’s past. Has he truly changed his ways? Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.

Grid View Image: Funko

Jumbo Pop! Movies: Dungeons & Dragons - Red Dragon $29.96

Complete your Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collection with the exclusive, Jumbo Pop! Red Dragon. Disturb this fearsome beast at your own risk. This enormous dragon is more than capable of incinerating you and your party with his fiery breath—if he doesn’t swallow you whole first. Vinyl figure is approximately 7.2-inches tall. Find more Funko products at Walmart.

Grid View Image: Funko

Promotional tie-ins for the upcoming film come at a sensitive time for D&D owner Hasbro. Its Wizards of the Coast imprint recently courted controversy among fans when a leak of a draft licensing agreement sought to change the terms on which D&D content can be created. Hasbro is also receiving backlash from Wall Street for allegedly over-printing Magic: The Gathering cards, something that the Rhode Island-based game and toy company denies.