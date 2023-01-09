Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shows off MODOK, Kang, and the Quantum Realm

The first film in Marvel’s Phase 5 is almost here. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters in just a few weeks, and on Monday night, we got the biggest and most informative trailer yet. Alongside more Kang and more Quantum Realm, the trailer reveals MODOK, a fan favorite villain making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this movie. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set for release in theaters Feb. 17.

While Kang has technically be floating around the MCU since his debut in Loki, Quantumania will be his first film as the official big bad — at least supposing he’s a bad guy this time around. This is also the world’s first big introduction to the next massive phase of the MCU, which will once again span both films and TV.

This series of movies that kicks off with Quantumania will expand Marvel’s various universes and tie into Phase 4 and Phase 6 to eventually complete the Multiverse Saga. That stretch of storytelling will conclude with two new Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty in 2025 and Secret Wars in 2026.

As for the rest of 2023, Marvel will also release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, and The Marvels on July 28.