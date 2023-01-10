 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dead Space remake pre-orders give you Dead Space 2 free on Steam

It’s a neat little freebie

By Ana Diaz
Image: Motive/Electronic Arts

The upcoming Dead Space remake isn’t arriving until Jan. 27, but those interested can get a little bonus freebie to play in the meantime. People who pre-purchase the new Dead Space on Steam will get a copy of Dead Space 2 for free, which currently sells for $19.99.

The Dead Space remake is developed by Motive (Star Wars Battlefront 2, Star Wars: Squadrons) and published by Electronic Arts. To get the copy of the renowned horror game Dead Space 2, all you need to do is pre-purchase the game on Steam. It costs $59.99 for the standard version.

Dead Space is a classic sci-fi horror game from 2008 that follows a crewman who undertakes an investigation on a mysterious space ship called the USG Ishimura. The new version — which is a remake, and not a remaster — will feature upgrades like “improved story, characters, and gameplay mechanics,” as well as redesigned assets, character models, and environments.

Dead Space will be out later this month on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

