 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix’s newest Tiger King-style documentary is about a multimillionaire dog

Gunther’s Millions goes from “haha, a rich dog” to “WTF” real fast

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Ever since the wild ride that was Tiger King, back in 2020, Netflix has been diving into the world of bizarre documentaries with varying results. Tiger King 2, after all, was a miss. But finally, there might be a story to give Joe Exotic a run for his money. Funnily enough, this time it’s about a dog named Gunther, who just happens to be a multimillionaire.

The trailer starts innocently enough. There is a dog! He was left an $80 million estate by his late owner, German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein — just like in Disney’s The Aristocats. Gunther lives an extravagant lifestyle with mansions, yachts, and presumably the finest kibble money can buy. That’s weird, sure, but pretty tame all things considered.

And then comes the revelation that the people managing Gunther wanted to give the dog “the best lifestyle possible,” which evidently meant having a group of attractive, young rising pop stars living in a mansion with him 24/7. Not only were they rooming with a dog, they had to follow a series of “commandments,” and were encouraged to have sex with others in the mansion. They were also monitored all the time, like some bizarre version of Love Island or Big Brother. Also, apparently, they were being researched?

The trailer points at the cult-like nature of this social dynamic, and raises other questions about the legitimacy of Gunther’s wealth. The trailer also glosses over this startling line about “engineering a new breed of man.” What the hell?

From there, it’s a rapid-fire compilation of people dodging questions and saying increasingly suspicious statements — ending with the big revelation that the dogs are cloned! I guess that explains how one German shepherd has lived for three decades. Even with that surprise spoiled, there are still dozens of questions about what the hell is going on within this canine-empire.

Gunther’s Millions premieres on Netflix on Feb. 1.

Loading comments...

The Latest

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge now on mobile via Netflix

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Twinkling Fantasy’ event, Collection Challenge guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

The creators of Hulu’s Koala Man flip the adult animation script with sincerity

By Matt Patches
/ new

Filed under:

How to Mega Evolve and get Mega Energy in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Swirlix be shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Single’s Inferno filled the Bachelor-sized hole in my heart

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon